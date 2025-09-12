Ascent Group LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

