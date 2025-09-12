Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.70. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 68,841 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 4.7%

About Check-Cap

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

