Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Michael William Woods sold 7,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $25,129.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,136.07. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 9.61%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

