Caxton Associates LLP Invests $565,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,489 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 66.3% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 549,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,980 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

