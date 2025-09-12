FirstService (TSE:FSV) Director Erin Joy Wallace Sells 3,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 3,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$275.74, for a total value of C$827,214.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,757,380. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their position.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Erin Joy Wallace sold 3,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$241.51, for a total value of C$724,519.02.

FSV opened at C$288.17 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$220.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$290.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$266.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$249.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from C$211.00 to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$214.00.

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

