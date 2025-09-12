Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Increases By 287.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUROW opened at $0.58 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.