Caxton Associates LLP Invests $633,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 778,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 971,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $137.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

