Caxton Associates LLP Purchases New Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 695,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 504,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATAT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATAT

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.