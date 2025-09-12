Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 86,459 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 86,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $608,671.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,727,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,681,712.64. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 642,906 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,500,342.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 302,194 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $2,115,358.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 1,100,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $7,711,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.64. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.72% and a negative net margin of 599.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

