Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $2.00. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 66,457 shares traded.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

