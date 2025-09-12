Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. $VRA

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRA. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Vera Bradley stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Small Cap Consu raised Vera Bradley to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

