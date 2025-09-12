Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.87 and traded as high as C$12.78. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total transaction of C$117,096.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,246 shares of company stock worth $137,297. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

