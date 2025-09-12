Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.53 and traded as high as $273.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $271.38, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.53 and its 200-day moving average is $247.88.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $9,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 23,317.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,898,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.