Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 341,981 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 106.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38,822.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.9%

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $88.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

