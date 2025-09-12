Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUCK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 989,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 153,976 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 318,614 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 548.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 379,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 314,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 132,975 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Price Performance

BUCK opened at $23.92 on Friday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

