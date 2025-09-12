10,468 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.32 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.99 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

