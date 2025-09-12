Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.77 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.62). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 118.03 ($1.60), with a volume of 2,154,233 shares trading hands.

Epwin Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.74. The stock has a market cap of £159.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,011.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90.

About Epwin Group

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

