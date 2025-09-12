Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.39 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14.40 ($0.20). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 14.11 ($0.19), with a volume of 49,167 shares trading hands.

Glanbia Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £36.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90.

Glanbia Company Profile

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

