Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.59 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 223.80 ($3.04). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 226.19 ($3.07), with a volume of 784,532 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PETS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 275 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.33.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PETS

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 1.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13.

Pets at Home Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pets at Home Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.