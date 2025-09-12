Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Drops By 91.9%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brand Engagement Network Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ:BNAIW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
About Brand Engagement Network
