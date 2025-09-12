Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 780,600 shares, an increase of 544.6% from the August 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 31.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 31.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.92. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,427,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.89% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

