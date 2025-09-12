Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Airship AI Stock Down 5.6%

AISPW stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

