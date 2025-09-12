Ascent Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,140,604,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,854,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,593,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,612,000 after acquiring an additional 214,015 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

