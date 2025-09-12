Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 127,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,194,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.2%

ALGN stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $262.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

