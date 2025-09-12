Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EverQuote by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in EverQuote by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Stock Up 6.3%

EVER opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $902.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.54. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $140,294.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 128,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,650.40. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $328,269.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,150.80. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,250 shares of company stock worth $22,420,509 in the last three months. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

