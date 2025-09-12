Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF $PTMC

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

