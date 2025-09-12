Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $212.80 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.