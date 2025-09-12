Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 51,659 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 3,282.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 111,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

CTA opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

