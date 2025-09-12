Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,063 Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

