Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Xcel Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

