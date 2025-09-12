MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,621.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NCLH opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

