Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $13,094,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 217,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 562.9% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 66,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

