InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a C$18.00 price target on InPlay Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on InPlay Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$12.50.

IPO stock opened at C$12.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.75 million, a PE ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.09. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$6.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.02.

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 950.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -720.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas Bartole sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total transaction of C$87,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 341,810 shares in the company, valued at C$3,889,797.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

