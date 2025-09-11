Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Insider Acquires £14,906.72 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Orna NiChionna purchased 1,208 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,234 per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.72.

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,172.50 on Thursday. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 570.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,375. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5,610.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,244.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,022.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

