Insider Selling: Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Insider Sells £11,999,999.10 in Stock

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Jayne Bestwick sold 3,243,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £11,999,999.10.

Everplay Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of LON EVPL opened at GBX 387 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £557.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,562.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. Everplay Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 192.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 374.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 302.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everplay Group Plc will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 425 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 405 to GBX 455 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.75.

About Everplay Group

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

