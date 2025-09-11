Insider Selling: Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Insider Sells £11,999,999.10 in Stock

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Jayne Bestwick sold 3,243,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £11,999,999.10.
Everplay Group Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of LON EVPL opened at GBX 387 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £557.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,562.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. Everplay Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 192.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 374.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 302.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everplay Group Plc will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Everplay Group
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
