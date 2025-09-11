Yaniv Friedman Buys 79 Shares of Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Yaniv Friedman acquired 79 shares of Ithaca Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 per share, with a total value of £150.10.

Yaniv Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

On Monday, July 7th, Yaniv Friedman acquired 98 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 per share, with a total value of £149.94.

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of LON:ITH opened at GBX 181.40 on Thursday. Ithaca Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 94.38 and a 12-month high of GBX 238. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1,711.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITH

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.