Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.18.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TCL.A
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.