Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2025

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.AFree Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCL.A

Transcontinental Stock Performance

TCL.A opened at C$19.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$15.97 and a 1 year high of C$22.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.45.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.