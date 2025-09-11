Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.18.

TCL.A opened at C$19.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$15.97 and a 1 year high of C$22.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.45.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

