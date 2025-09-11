Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$24.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.41%.
Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.
