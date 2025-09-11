Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BWET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BWET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BWET stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

About Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF

The Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (BWET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Wet Freight Futures index. The fund provides long-only exposure to the crude oil tanker shipping market by tracking an index of the near-dated wet freight futures contracts on related indexes. The portfolio has an average maturity of about 50-70 days.

