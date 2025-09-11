Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,534,600 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 1,150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,836.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,836.5 days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

SMTUF stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Get Sumitomo Rubber Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.