Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,534,600 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 1,150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,836.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,836.5 days.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance
SMTUF stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile
