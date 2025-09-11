BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.39.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
