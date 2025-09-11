Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 236,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOMR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 0.8%

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,801,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,134,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.