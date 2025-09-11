Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
BLSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Bullish in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.
Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.
