Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $597.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $599.60. The stock has a market cap of $718.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

