Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2025

Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 812.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 628,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brunswick by 17.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,218,000 after acquiring an additional 516,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $27,990,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after acquiring an additional 488,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

