Guggenheim Cuts Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target to $13.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Valneva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Valneva to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Stock Up 1.5%

VALN stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $778.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.79. Valneva has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Valneva had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.28 million. Research analysts predict that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $8,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.