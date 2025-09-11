Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Savara news, Director Richard J. Hawkins acquired 48,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $98,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,550.64. This represents a 71.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Savara by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Savara during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

