Insider Buying: CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £297 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 per share, with a total value of £297.

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, David Fineberg acquired 132 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 per share, with a total value of £304.92.

On Tuesday, July 29th, David Fineberg sold 8,155 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240, for a total value of £19,572.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, David Fineberg sold 46,688 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240, for a total value of £112,051.20.

On Monday, July 14th, David Fineberg sold 15,233 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 242, for a total value of £36,863.86.

On Monday, July 7th, David Fineberg acquired 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 per share, with a total value of £297.36.

On Thursday, June 19th, David Fineberg sold 64,110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248, for a total value of £158,992.80.

On Tuesday, June 17th, David Fineberg sold 35,235 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total value of £89,849.25.

On Monday, June 16th, David Fineberg sold 655 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total value of £1,676.80.

CMC Markets Price Performance

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 220 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £599.47 million, a P/E ratio of 973.45 and a beta of 0.51. CMC Markets Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 183.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 349. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

About CMC Markets

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Featured Stories

