AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AB Volvo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $29.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Get AB Volvo alerts:

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.