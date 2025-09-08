Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Expands By 70.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,500 shares, anincreaseof70.3% from the July 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,598,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $23.72.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
